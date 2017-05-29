Trump says he favors more money for health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is turning his attention to domestic issues after his nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe.

In a tweet Sunday night, the president calls for putting more money into the health care system. And he says he wants it to be “the best anywhere.”

Trump also takes a swipe at President Barack Obama’s health care law. He tweets: “ObamaCare is dead — the Republicans will do much better!”

Republican lawmakers have struggled to meet their promise to repeal and replace Obama’s law.

The House Republican health care bill has drawn criticism for spending billions less and potentially causing millions of Americans to lose their health coverage. Top Republican senators say they will write their own health care bill rather than pass the House measure.

