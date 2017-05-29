TinCaps end road swing with 3-0 win in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The TinCaps concluded their eight-game road trip with a 3-0 win over the South Bend Cubs in a Memorial Day matinee at Four Winds Field.

With his team in need of a win, a determined Logan Allen delivered. Fort Wayne’s 20-year-old left-handed starter threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out five along the way. Allen lowered one of the Midwest League’s most miniscule earned run averages this season down to 1.54.

His counterpart, South Bend’s Duncan Robinson (L), was impressive in his own right. The righty yielded just a run over seven innings, dropping his ERA to 1.35. But thanks to Allen and relievers Jim McDade and David Bednar, there was no margin of error for the Cubs (31-19).

G.K. Young homered on the first pitch in the top of the sixth inning to put the TinCaps (18-33) in control. It was the first baseman’s third home run of the season, pulled down the right-field line.

Later in the eighth, Fort Wayne added a pair of insurance runs. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to score Young, who had earlier singled. Then with two outs, center fielder Jack Suwinski ripped an RBI single to right field, plating left fielder Rod Boykin, who’d doubled.

McDade, in his second appearance as a TinCap, worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings, while Bednar (S) locked down the ninth.

This was Fort Wayne’s third shutout win of the season.

As for Allen, he has allowed only one run across his last 18 1/3 innings.

Next Game

Tuesday, May 30 (7:05 p.m.) vs. Bowling Green (Tampa Bay Rays)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Adrian De Horta

– Hot Rods Probable Starter: RHP Adrian Navas

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com , TuneIn

