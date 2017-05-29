Tiger Woods arrested for DUI

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

Last week, Woods announced he had fusion surgery on his troubled back in April, his fourth surgery on his back dating to the spring of 2014. He said then that he was not contemplating when he might play again, and explained he can’t twist for three more months and he was concentrating only on short-term goal.

