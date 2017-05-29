State excise police issue 194 citations at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Excise Police arrested or cited 139 minors, 40 adults, 15 juveniles on 245 charges during race weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to a statement from the Indiana State Excise Police.

Officers issued 149 summonses for illegal possession or consumption of an alcohol beverage. Other charges included possession of a false ID, providing alcohol beverages to minors, and drugs.

Indiana Excise Police Superintendent Matt Strittmatter said, “Our objective during the Indianapolis 500 weekend is to help to ensure that everyone attending has a safe environment in which to enjoy the festivities. However, we often encounter those who unlawfully consume alcohol, unlawfully provide it to underage persons, and over consume causing disruption to those abiding by the law. Additionally, we discovered and arrested those who were using illegal substances. The combination of alcohol and other intoxicating substances often bring out the worst behavior in people, which can compromise the safety of race fans.”

2017 charges are down from 263 last year.