WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in the last three years the Snider baseball team has earned a sectional championship – and this year’s didn’t come easy.

The Panthers surrendered two runs in the top of the seventh but held on to defeat DeKalb 8-6 in Waterloo on Monday to claim a 4A sectional crown.

The Panthers advance to face the winner of the Kokomo sectional at regionals on Saturday at 1 p.m. hosted by Lafayette Jefferson.