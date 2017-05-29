Silver Alert issued for missing Munster man

MUNSTER, Ind. (WANE) Police have issued a Silver Alert as they investigate the disappearance of a 77-year-old man from Munster.

Michael Phillips is 5’9″, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Monday, May 29, and was wearing a gray polo shirt with a blue stripe and blue jeans. He may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He’s believed to be driving a beige 2002 Chevy Venture minivan with Indiana plate D784NN.

Anyone with information should contact the Munster Police Department at 219-660-0001.