Reminder: No trash or recycling pickup on Memorial Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)  Because of the Memorial Day holiday, trash and recycling pickup will not take place in Fort Wayne.

Instead the following schedule will be followed:

  • Monday’s collections will be on Tuesday, May 30,
  • Tuesday’s collections will be Wednesday May 31
  • Wednesday’s collections will be Thursday June 1
  • Thursday’s collections will be Friday June 2
  • Friday’s collections will be Saturday June 3.

The holiday is also affecting the hours of the five Allen County Recycling Center drop off locations. Saturday, May 27 all 5 centers are open their regular hours

The observance of Memorial Day Monday May 29 means following recycling drop off centers will be closed:

  • Sam’s Club Parking Lot 6736 Lima Road
  • Maplecrest & Stellhorn 4522 Maple crest
  • Southgate Plaza 218 Pettit
  • United Refuse 5000 Smith Road
  • Leo/Cedarville 14701 Schwartz Road

Tuesday May 30 all 5 sites will open at Noon

The Republic Services Recycling Center at 2509 East Pontiac St. will open on Tuesday May 30 at 6 AM

