Paulding County hit by Mother Nature three times in two weeks

Oakwood, OH (WANE) – The villages of Oakwood and Melrose in Paulding County, Ohio, were hit especially hard by flooding Sunday night. Many roads were closed due to flash flooding that receded by Monday afternoon. That is the third damaging weather event to strike the area in less than two weeks. On May 18th, straight-line winds damaged several buildings and knocked out power near Paulding. The heavy rain last week brought both flash flooding and river flooding to the county. That water didn’t have a chance to go down far enough before our latest heavy rain event. Oakwood received more than two inches of rain in just a couple hours Sunday night.

Volunteers with the Red Cross and the Emergency Management Director were out in the county Monday doing damage assessment and talking to residents with flood damage. If you are in Pauding or Van Wert Counties and have flooding inside your home that isn’t visible from outside call 419-238-9977 for help. Click here to go to the Red Cross website where you will find the phone numbers for your area and more information on disaster recovery.

The Red Cross and Emergency Managers will work together to finish the damage assessments then decide who does what during the recovery process.