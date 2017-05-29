Man arrested after threatening kids with gun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)-A man is behind bars in Noble County this morning after he allegedly threatened his children with a firearm. Police were called to the 700 block of East Albion in Avilla around 4 Monday morning. The caller said he was firing the gun when police arrived. The man refused orders to come to the door. Officers kicked in the door after observing him and children in the living room of the home.

Stephen Archer was taken into custody after a struggle that injured one of the officers.

That officer was treated for a hand injury at Parkview Noble County and is expected to be fine.

Archer is being held in the Noble County Jail without bond, on a charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon. Archer will be in court tomorrow morning.

