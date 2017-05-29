Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A multi-vehicle crash has reportedly left several people hurt.

Police and medics were called around 9:30 a.m. Monday to State Boulevard and Spy Run Avenue on a report of an injury crash that involved several vehicles. It’s not clear yet what happened.

A sedan was left in the middle of the intersection with heavy damage, and a small SUV could be seen with heavy damage. Tires were also left scattered in the area.

NewsChannel 15’s Holly Campbell is on the scene. We’ll update this story as we learn more.