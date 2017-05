HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North held off rival Homestead 2-1 at Forest Glen Park on Monday night to bring home the program’s first sectional title since 2011.

The Vikings tallied their two runs in the bottom of the first while Homestead’s lone run came in the top of the fourth in what amounted to a pitcher’s duel.

Huntington North moves on to face the winner of the Westfield sectional at the Lafayette Jefferson regional on 11 a.m. this Saturday.