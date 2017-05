FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Heavy ran is forcing this week’s Trek the Trails free community bike ride to begin at a new location.

The ride on Tuesday, May 30 will start at Kreager Park at 6:00 p.m. It was originally supposed to start at Moser Park, but that trail is under water.

Riders should meet in the parking lot near the softball diamonds of Kreager Park at 7801 N. River Road.

The ride will journey through residential areas and connect to the trail on Landin Road.