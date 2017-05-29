Gunshot victim found in alley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that left a man in critical condition.

Dispatchers got several calls from people who reported that a man in an alley just south of the 2300 block of East Pontiac Street was yelling for help. The victim was alert and conscious when officers got there, but he refused to cooperate and wouldn’t provide any details regarding the shooting.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital in serious condition. Doctors later downgraded him to critical condition.

Detectives are going door to door speaking with residents in the neighborhood. There is no suspect information at this time.