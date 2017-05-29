Fallen military members remembered at Arlington

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is honoring America’s military dead at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at a Memorial Day ceremony, in advance of his first Memorial Day remarks as president. The playing of “Taps” echoed as Trump placed his hand over his heart and military officers saluted.

In two morning tweets, the president thanked the men and women who died in service to the United States.

In the first of two tweets Trump sent out on Monday, he says: “Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!” In the second, Trump says: “I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning.”