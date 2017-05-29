Concordia holds off SAC rival Dwenger for 3A sectional championship

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia nipped 3 no. 10 Bishop Dwenger 5-4 to bring home the sectional title at New Haven High School on Monday night.

Up 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth Drew Bordner’s 2-run double gave Concordia a 5-2 lead. Those two runs would come in handy as Bishop Dwenger’s Grant Richardson will drill a 2-run home run in the top of the seventh to cut Concordia’s lead to 5-4. However, the Cadets would eventually close out the win at Bischoff Field.

Concordia moves on to face NorthWood at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmont regional.