FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian blanked Fremont 5-0 to win the 1A sectional title on Monday night.

Brad Berry scored on a passed ball in the first inning and a wild pitch in the fifth to lead Blackhawk.

In the semifinals it was Blackhawk beating Elkhart Christian Academy 10-4 while Fremont topped Hamilton 10-0.

Blackhawk now takes on South Central – the winner of the LaVille sectional – at the Caston regional on Saturday at 1 p.m.