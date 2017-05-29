1 seriously hurt in shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person was seriously hurt in an apparent shooting just south of downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday.

Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Creighton Avenue and Harrison Street on a report of a shooting. Dispatchers confirmed a victim was found there in serious condition.

No other information was available.

A witness told NewsChannel 15 that someone was shooting toward a man from an apartment in the area. The man shot back before he jumped into a car and sped off, the witness said.