Urban League encourages parents to have active role in teaching children through Read and Rise Gala

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Urban League works to encourage parents to take an active role in teaching their children. They host a special gala to help raise money and awareness for the cause. President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League, Jonathan Ray, joined First News Sunday with more on the event.

This event is sponsored by Parkview Health and will take place at the Parkview Mirro Center. Its for the Read and Rise program which teaches parents how to be the first teachers of their children. Statistics show that 98% of the parents who went through this program remain on tract developmentally, physically, emotionally, socially and cognitively.

For more information and for tickets, call the Fort Wayne Urban League at 260-745-3100, or stop in.