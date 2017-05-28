Sunday storms bring hail, more heavy rain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Severe storms impacted northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday.

Thunderstorms moved across the area starting around 2 p.m. The storms prompted numerous thunderstorm warnings and even a Tornado Warning for a portion of Huntington County.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed any tornadoes, but rather warned an area because of images seen on radar.

Several NewsChannel 15 viewers submitted photos of funnel clouds in Huntington County near North Manchester.

With thunder and lightning came heavy rain, hail, and numerous funnel clouds.

Pea-sized hail fell across several counties Sunday. There have been no reports of damage from the storms.

Officials in Huntington County reported 3 inches of rain. Emergency managers are concerned about flooding around the Little River in Huntington. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for the Little River in both Huntington and Wabash counties until Tuesday morning. The river was expected to rise about flood stage Sunday evening and crest near 18.7 feet.

Officials warned if the river goes beyond 19 feet it could force the closure of several roads and bridges and prompt evacuations.

The National Weather Service also issued a Flood Warning for the Eel River in Kosciusko, Wabash, Whitley, Cass, and Miami counties. Officials said Sunday’s heavy rainfall caused a rapid rise in the river level. Officials expect the river to crest Monday morning at 11.2 feet, more than 2 feet above flood stage.

May 28 Storm Photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Amanda Workman found hail near the Jorgensen YMCA. Brian Clawson - Storm clouds near Aboite. Bill Bennett - Funnel cloud near North Manchester. Cody Goings - Funnel Cloud near Haviland in Paulding County, Ohio. Brian Clawson - Hail in Aboite in southwest Allen County. Eve Tripp - Funnel cloud near Wabash. Ryan Wade - Hail on the southwest side of Fort Wayne. Natalie Wagner - Heavy rain and hail as they cross Illinois Road near Hadley Road. Jaymi Best - Night sky in Waynedale Greg Carter - Dish pan hands with hail near Albion. Gabrielle Hicks - Hail in Albion Ryan Wade - Hail in southwest Fort Wayne