Kayakers rescued on Pigeon River in Steuben Co.

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Emergency personnel helped rescue two kayakers who were swept underwater by strong currents on the Pigeon River in Steuben County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Indiana DNR, Dawn Desmond, 54, Toledo, and a 14-year-old girl were kayaking on the river Saturday afternoon when they approached a log jam that spanned the entire river.

Desmond’s kayak became pinned against the log jam. Her kayak filliped and Desmond was swept under the water. She resurfaced downstream and was able to make it to the riverbank.

The 14-year-old was swept underwater after trying to help Desmond. The teenager also made it to dry land.

The two called 911 and Steuben County emergency dispatchers were able to obtain GPS coordinates for the approximate location of where the call was made from.

A conservation officer and Steuben County deputy located the kayakers and provided the exact location to the Angola Fire Department. Fire crews used an air boat to transport Desmond and the teenager to a home nearby where they were greeted by additional emergency personnel.

A statement from the DNR did not indicate if the two were injured or taken to a hospital.

Officials said, however, the kayakers took a risk by kayaking on the river because of swift currents and unpredictable hazards.