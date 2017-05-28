Beekeepers share how to save honeybees from extinction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s that time of year again when you’ll start to see more and more bees buzzing around. But, what do you do about them? Megan Ryan and Alex Cornwell from Southwest Honey Company joined First News Sunday with some advice.

Southwest Honey Co. can help remove swarms that are less than 20 ft. off the ground and are not inside a structure (like a house or post), in Fort Wayne, Indiana and the surrounding area. Call (260) 609-2897 or send them a message on their website if you would like them removed and they will give them a home at one of their apiaries at their naturally preserved properties in Northeast Indiana.

They help with swarm removal free of charge, but do accept donations to assist their efforts. If you have honey bees within a structure, please contact the Northeast Indiana Beekeepers Association.