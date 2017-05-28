84-year-old Kendallville woman wards off attacker

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – An 84-year-old woman fended off an attacker inside her home early Sunday morning, according to a statement from Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley.

Wiley said officers received a call around 4:18 a.m. of a possible home break-in an attempted sexual assault at a home in the 700 block of East Mitchell Street.

Wiley said a woman told investigators she was asleep on the first floor of her home when she became aware of a man standing at her bed.

Investigators said the suspect grabbed the woman from her bed but she was able to resist him. He then ran off.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his late-teens or early 20s. He’s approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall or shorter, with a stocky build, and dark hair.

Wiley said investigators believe the man entered the home through an unlocked door.

The woman was checked by paramedics and did not require a visit to a hospital.

Wiley said investigators recovered potential evidence at the home and the items will be sent for forensic examination.

Wiley said nearby residences were contacted for any suspicious activities and officers are following up on several leads. Investigators are also looking at nearby surveillance video.

Wiley said residents should lock their doors and windows at night and use adequate outdoor lighting to limit criminal activity.

Anyone with information can call the Kendallville Police Department at (260) 347-0654.

The incident is under investigation.