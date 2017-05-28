2 dead in motorcycle crash northeast of Columbia City

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were killed after the motorcycle they were on crashed into a tree, according to a statement from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

The crashed happened Saturday night at 9:56 p.m. on County Road 450 East and Cider Mill Road.

According to investigators, a motorcycle driven by Rick L. Bowling, 57, Columbia City, was southbound on C.R. 450 East when he left the road for an unknown reason. Bowling’s motorcycle then traveled approximately 50 feet before colliding with a tree.

Bowling and his passenger, Jordan S. Tuttle, 28, Columbia City, were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if Bowling and Tuttle were wearing helmets.

The crash is under investigation.