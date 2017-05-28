2 cars crash into historic Forest Park Blvd pillars in 3 weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The historic Forest Park Boulevard in northeast Fort Wayne is having a streak of bad luck. A series of car crashes have damaged the entry pillars of the neighborhood.

In Mid-April, An SUV crashed into the stone entry pillar to the North Side of the neighborhood.

“I was in awe,” said Neighborhood president Shawna Nicelley. “I was driving down the boulevard and I could see traffic on State Street and I thought why can I see those cars driving by and so I just stopped my car right here and my mouth just dropped open.”

She said they got hit with a double whammy. Three weeks later, a car crashed into an entry pillar for the south side.

“I woke up in the morning and a neighbor had sent me a text message with a picture of a vehicle in the stone wall and I thought ‘why is she sending me a picture from three weeks ago?” Nicelley said. “Then I realized it was a whole different car and I just couldn’t believe that we had been hit for the second time in three weeks.”

Nicelley is theorizing that it could be drunk drivers crashing into the pillars.

“What is happening and I hate to speculate that maybe people were intoxicated and they’re just zooming down the boulevard and they just drive straight,” she said. “They don’t even notice this curve and they just head straight into the markers.”

The cost of the two pillars is nearly $35,000. The neighborhood association is using their $15,000 of savings to help pay the cost. The driver of the the second crash is paying $9,000 with insurance. That leaves $10,000, which the neighborhood is asking the public to help them cover.

“This neighborhood attracts so many beautiful things to happen here,” Nicelley said. “We have so many pedestrians that walk through the neighborhood, walk their dogs, walk their children. The sidewalks are wide. It’s a very peaceful and park-like setting. I think that most of the people that walk in the neighborhood don’t live in the neighborhood, but they enjoy it. So if any of those people would consider a small donation to help us remain attractive.”

To donate, visit the GoFundMe campaign.