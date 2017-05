FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming to a high school near you.

The 8th grade Indy Heat team is ranked in the top-ten nationally and have won a pair of games at the Gym Rats Run N Slam Memorial Day Tournament. They beat the Illinios Huskies Select on Saturday, 69-62.

Players included Jackson Paul (likely to attend Churubusco under his father and head coach Chris Paul), Brenden Lytle (likely Bishop Dwenger) and Landon Jordan (likely Concordia Lutheran).