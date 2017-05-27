Motorcycle driver loses control, crashes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man suffered head injuries after crashing his motorcycle in DeKalb County, according the sheriff’s department.

The crash happened in the 2300 block of County Road 68 around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said Christopher Burpee, 38, Fort Wayne, was following two other motorcycles when he lost control of the motorcycle and laid it down, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Burpee’s motorcycle slid approximately 150 feet before coming to a stop.

He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with head injuries, but his condition is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.