Man suspected of OWI crashes into police car

MILFORD, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Milford – approximately 12 miles north of Warsaw, arrested a man after he crashed into a police car Saturday morning.

Milford Police Department Chief Travis Marsh said officers were alerted about a possible impaired driver around 1 a.m. Marsh said officers located a vehicle near West First Street and South Higbee Street and watched as the vehicle nearly struck two other vehicles.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, driven by Frank T. Rocha, 37, Milford, but he took off.

The pursuit ended when Rocha crashed into a Milford police car at 210 South Higbee Street, according to Marsh.

No one was injured.

Deputies with the sheriff’s department investigated the crash by request of the Milford Police Department. A statement said damage the Milford police vehicle was less than $700.

Rocha was jailed on initial charges of OWI/prior, habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement, and reckless driving.

The pursuit and crash is under investigation.