ISU to hold hearing on proposed tuition hike

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University will hold a public hearing in June on a proposed tuition increase.

The Terre Haute Tribune-Star reported Friday that the hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. on June 7 in the State Room of Tirey Hall.

The school has proposed a 1.9 percent tuition increase. That amounts to $85 per semester for a full-time undergraduate student from Indiana this coming year, followed by an $87 increase per semester in the following school year.

University officials will offer an overview of their proposal during the meeting. They will also detail how the increase in tuition will be used to help improve academic quality.

There will be a three-minute limit for members of the public who wish to comment.

