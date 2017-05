FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Madisen Parker is clutch.

The Homestead senior doubled in the 7th inning to walk-off with the sectional title over Huntington North, 4-3. The Spartans will face Leo in regionals on Tuesday at 7 P.M.

