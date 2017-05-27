Homestead, Huntington North and Bishop Dwenger advance in sectional baseball

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – In Class 4A sectional baseball, Homestead cruises to the next round with the win over South Side, 18-0. Eight different Spartans knocked in a run in the game.

They will face Huntington North for the sectional title on Monday at 6 P.M.

The Vikings scored 5 runs in the first frame as they advanced past Wayne, 6-3.

Down in Class 3A, Bishop Dwenger did just enough to get past Leo, 3-1. Eddie Morris went 2-for-3 for the Saints. The SAC champs will face the winner of the Concordia Lutheran-New Haven game.