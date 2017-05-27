City pools and splash pads, New Haven’s Jury Pool open for the season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City splash pads and pools are open for the season.

Saturday, eight splash pads opened. They are free to use and most operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Northside Pool is open Memorial Day weekend but will not open daily until June 3. McMillen Pool will open for the season June 3.

There is no opening date for Memorial Pool due to a lifeguard shortage. Anyone interested in a lifeguard position may apply online at www.cityoffortwayne.org.

For additional pool information, including hours of operation, Adult Swim times, fees, Learn-to-Swim classes and pool rental, visit www.fortwayneparks.org/FamilyAquaticCenters.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Northside Pool, the public is invited to swim for just 35 cents per person on Monday, June 5, 12:30 – 5 pm and 7 – 9 pm.

Jury Pool in New Haven also opened Saturday. Regular hours are 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Any questions about Jury Pool can be made to the park office at (260) 749-2212.

Splash pads are located at the following parks:

Franklin School Park

1903 Saint Marys Avenue

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Buckner Park

6114 Bass Road

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

McCormick Park

2300 Raymond & Holly

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Memorial Park

2301 Maumee & Glasgow

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Robert E. Meyers Park

Inside North Gate of Parkview

Field on Jefferson Blvd.

Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events

Shoaff Park

6401 St. Joe Rd.

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)

7225 North River Road

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Waynedale Park

2900 Koons & Elzey

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm