9th annual Le Tour De Fort just around the corner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you like bikes and beer, then you’ll want to know about this! It’s time for the final Kickstart Festival event. The 9th annual Le Tour De Fort Bicycle Pub Crawl is happening June 3. It’s the perfect excuse to get together with friends, ride your bike and have a beer all while supporting a good cause.

The bicycle pub-crawl allows adults to drink responsibly for a good cause. This year, organizers will be donating to a Fort Wayne organization, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #40. Riders will help them reach a goal of donating $20,000 to the DAV for the purchase of a shuttle van for the Veterans Affairs hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. This new vehicle will help countless veterans attend appointments at medical facilities in the VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System.

Long time favorites include:

The Deck at Hall’s Gas House

JK O’Donnell’s Irish Pub

Deer Park Irish Pub

Green Frog Inn

O’Sullivans Italian Pub

Pedal City Beer Garden

The Brass Rail

O’Reillys Irish Pub

816 Pint n Slice

Columbia Street West

There will be an expanded pre-party/packet-pick-up event including a raffle of four high value items. That’s happening Friday night, June 2, 2017 5:00-8:00

You can make a donation on the Eventbrite webpage by searching “Le Tour De Fort.”