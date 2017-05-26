Travel “Warning” issued for West Lakes area of Noble County

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) The Noble County Commissioners have issued a travel advisory “Warning” for the West Lakes area of Noble County which has been hit hard by flooding due to heavy rains and drainage issues.

The West Lakes chain consists of Jones, Waldron, Steinberger and Tamarack lakes.

The purpose of the is declaration is to stop non-residence and sightseers from traveling through the area according to Mick Newton, Director of the Noble County Emergency Management Agency. The high water makes it more difficult to deliver basic emergency services such as police, fire and EMS to those who live in the area and unnecessary traffic could hinder those efforts.

The travel restriction is in effect until further notice. A ban on motorized boats on the West Lakes chain is already in effect.