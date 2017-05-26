The Latest: Foreign fighters among militants in Philippines

MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — A top Philippine official says foreign fighters are among the militants linked to the Islamic State group who have laid siege to the southern city of Marawi.

Manila Solicitor General Jose Calida told reporters Friday that Indonesians and Malaysians are fighting in Marawi.

The militants have torn through the streets of Marawi since Tuesday night, torching buildings, taking a priest and his worshippers hostage and sealing off much of the city. At least 44 people have died in the fighting, including 31 militants and 11 soldiers.

A number of foreign militants have had a presence in the southern Philippines for decades, including some of Asia’s most-wanted.

