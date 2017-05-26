Ted Nugent, Steve Miller Band added to Foellinger lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Ted Nugent, The Steve Miller Band and Gordon Lightfoot have been added to the Foellinger Theatre’s Summer Concert Series lineup, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office said Friday.

Gordon Lightfoot will perform August 1, with Ted Nugent set to perform August 24. The Steve Miller Band is schedule to appear September 20.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale June 2 at the Foellinger Theatre’s website.

The big-name rockers join a lineup at the Foellinger that already features acts like Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, ZZ Top, The Beach Boys and Barenaked Ladies. Kansas and Chicago already performed.

The summer series includes the following shows:

ZZ Top on May 30

Christopher Cross with special guest Stephen Bishop on June 10

Pink Droyd presented by Science Central on June 16

Former Journey lead vocalist Steve Augeri on June 17

The Spinners on June 24

Billy Joel tribute band The Stranger on July 1

Blue Oyster Cult with guest Mark Farner on July 7 (*ticket sale date not finalized)

The Lettermen on July 8

Diana Ross on July 16

The Bee Gees tribute band Stayin’ Alive on July 22

Barenaked Ladies on July 23

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles on July 29

Gordon Lightfoot on Aug. 1

The Beach Boys on Aug. 3

Aretha Franklin on Aug. 12

The Beatles tribute band BritBeat on Aug. 19

Happy Together on Aug. 23

Ted Nugent on Aug. 24

Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Love & Comedy Tour on Sept. 5

The Steve Miller Band on Sept. 20