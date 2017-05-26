Private service, public viewing for Cornell planned Friday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is being laid to rest today at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Representatives for the late singer-songwriter say private memorial service Friday will be followed by a public viewing of Cornell’s burial site.

The 52-year-old was pronounced dead May 18 after he was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room after a concert performance. Coroner’s officials released say preliminary autopsy results show the singer hanged himself, but full toxicology results remain pending. The singer’s family has disputed the findings and claim Cornell may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

Cornell was a leading voice of the grunge movement in the 1990s. Besides Soundgarden, he scored hits with Temple of the Dog and Audioslave. He is survived by his wife and two children.

SANDY COHEN, AP Entertainment Writer

