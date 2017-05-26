NACS names 4 educators Teacher of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Northwest Allen County Schools has named four of its educators Teacher of the Year for the 2016-2017 school year.

Oak View Elementary third grade teacher Mike Barnes and Eel River Elementary fifth grade teacher Brett Lanning were named the district’s Elementary Teachers of the Year. Maple Creek Middle School band teacher Kristine Miller and Carroll High School theater arts teacher Steve Pearson were named the district’s Secondary Teachers of the Year.

District Superintendent Dr. Chris Himsel announced Friday that two elementary teachers and two secondary teachers had been honored for their “commitment to their students inside and outside of the school day.”

The teachers weer nominated by parents, students, and staff. A committee then evaluated the nominations and selected the teachers to be honored.

The Teachers of the Year will be honored by the school board at its June 5 meeting.