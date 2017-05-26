Motorboats restricted at 10 area lakes

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has placed banned motor boating at several northeast Indiana lakes.

Motorized watercrafts cannot be operated on Sylvan Lake as well as the West Lakes chain (Waldron, Steinbarger, Tamarack and Jones) in Noble County. In LaGrange County, motor boats are banned on Dallas, Witmer, Westler, Hackenberg, and Messick lakes.

DNR officials said high water levels on the lakes forced the prohibition. The bans are in effect until further notice, officials said.