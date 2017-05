Leo softball wins sectional title, Bellmont, South Adams advance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In Class 4A, Leo shut out Carroll to clinch the sectional title, 8-0.The Lions will face the winner of the Huntington North and Homestead next Tuesday at regionals.

In 3A sectionals, Freshman pitcher Macy Montgomery struck out the first 15 batters she faced as Bellmont beats Marion, 7-0.

Montgomery finished with a perfect game and 16 Ks. The Squaws face Columbia City in the sectional final on Saturday at 10 A.M.

In 2A sectionals, South Adams avenged their loss from earlier in the season to Adams Central as they advanced, 3-1.

Alexis Dellinger knocked in two runs on a double in the 4th inning. The Starfires will face Churubusco in the sectional title game on Saturday at 10 A.M.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SECTIONALS

4A AT CARROLL

SOFT: CARROLL 0 LEO 8 (F); LEO WINS SECTIONAL TITLE, WILL PLAY AT WINNER OF HOMESTEAD SECTIONAL TUESDAY FOR REGIONALS

3A AT NORWELL

SOFT: MARION 0 BELLMONT 7 (F)

SOFT: COLUMBIA CITY 7 HERITAGE 2 (F); TITLE GAME TOMORROW AT 10 A.M.

2A AT ADAMS CENTRAL

SOFT: CHURUBUSCO 5 WOODLAN 1 (F-8)

SOFT: SOUTH ADAMS 3 ADAMS CENTRAL 1 (F); SECTIONAL TITLE GAME TOMORROW AT 10 A.M.

2A AT OAK HILL

SOFT: WHITKO 1 OAK HILL 0; WHITKO WINS SECTIONAL TITLE

1A AT LIBERTY CHRISTIAN

SOFT: DALEVILLE 9 SOUTHERN WELLS 2 (F)