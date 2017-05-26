Free Friday: Fun weekend events that won’t break the bank

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market
1936 W. Main Street
Every Friday May-October
3pm-8pm
Glenbrook Mall Pop-Up Market
Various local vendors offering food, arts and crafts
Grand Main Entrance Hall Glenbrook Mall
Noon-7pm
University of Saint Francis Art Collection
Newest art acquired in the collection will be on display
2701 Spring Street Fort Wayne
9am-5pm
The Self and Art of Metal by Ron Ostlund
Art exhibit honoring identity and the idea of one’s self
Garrett Museum of Art
100 S. Randolph Street Garrett, IN
5pm-8pm
The Art of Summer Show
Castle Gallery
Colorful summer art featuring new paintings, jewelry and glass
11am-6pm
