Free Friday: Fun weekend events that won’t break the bank

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market

1936 W. Main Street

Every Friday May-October

3pm-8pm

Glenbrook Mall Pop-Up Market

Various local vendors offering food, arts and crafts

Grand Main Entrance Hall Glenbrook Mall

Noon-7pm

University of Saint Francis Art Collection

Newest art acquired in the collection will be on display

2701 Spring Street Fort Wayne

9am-5pm

The Self and Art of Metal by Ron Ostlund

Art exhibit honoring identity and the idea of one’s self

Garrett Museum of Art

100 S. Randolph Street Garrett, IN

5pm-8pm

The Art of Summer Show

Castle Gallery

Colorful summer art featuring new paintings, jewelry and glass

11am-6pm

The Art of Summer Show

Castle Gallery

Featuring colorful new paintings, jewelry and glass

1202 West Wayne Street Fort Wayne

11am-6pm