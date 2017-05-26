Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg returned to Harvard to deliver the commencement speech.

Cambridge, MA-(CBS) Zuckerberg told graduates Thursday (05/25) that purpose bigger than yourself is the path to true happiness. He also said that it wasn’t enough to just build a company–he wanted to have an impact.

The Facebook CEO also stressed the importance of caring for others, fighting inequality and strengthening the global community.

Zuckerberg received an honorary doctorate degree from the university 12 years after dropping out to focus on Facebook. He started Facebook in his dorm room in 2004. What began as a closed networking site for Harvard students now has nearly 2-billion members.

He met his wife, Priscilla Chan, at Harvard. Chan completed her degree and went on to become a pediatrician.