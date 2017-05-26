Cedar Point Shores Waterpark opens Saturday



SANDUSKY, Ohio (WANE) The newest addition to the Cedar Point amusement park opens Saturday. The Cedar Point Shores Waterpark covers 18 acres and has 17 attractions including the Point Plummet, a six-story body slide equipped with video cameras so non-riders can watch as others travel the enclosed tunnel.

On the same tower as Point Plummet, Portside Plunge is five stories above the ground. Riders can experience the slide alone or with a friend on an inner tube as they’re sent through an enclosed tunnel, then shot out into a pool at the end of the ride.

Lemmy’s Lagoon is an area geared for children. Kids can splash and play around “Lemmy,” the mythical, green Lake Erie monster, as well as sandcastles, geysers, whimsical fish and more.

Just next to Lemmy’s Lagoon, Lakeslide Landing features 12 pint-sized slides, Lakeslide Landing also welcomes its sliders with a shallow pool, making it a great place for parents to interact with their children and cool off at the same time.

There are also several dining options for visitors including Crystal Rock Café, named after the Crystal Rock Castle that once called Cedar Point home in the early 1900’s. Crystal Rock Café will serve hand-made pizza, fresh chicken wraps, gourmet salads, seafood and items not found elsewhere at Cedar Point.

A brand-new custom ice cream flavor is also on the menu at the new Beaches & Cream. The cold and creamy confection is a refreshing hint of cotton candy, a staple at Cedar Point for a large part of its history. The flavor is made in partnership with Sandusky’s own Toft Dairy, creators of the Rougarou mint and chocolate and the Valravn salted caramel ice cream flavors sold inside the park.

Adults can relax with a new custom brew named Shandy Shores, a light and surprising mix of blood orange and mango. Shandy Shores is available at Muffleheads Beach Bar, a swim-up experience right on the waterfront, and at Schooner’s Bayside Bar, a completely new hot spot serving not only frosty cold beverages, but snack items as well.