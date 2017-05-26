TinCaps-Cubs series opener rained out

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Friday night’s game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the South Bend Cubs was postponed because of rain. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Game 2 to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Next Games

Friday, May 26 at South Bend Cubs (5:30 p.m.)

-TinCaps Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Ronald Bolaños

-Cubs Game 1 Probable Starter: LHP Bryan Hudson

-TinCaps Game 2 Probable Starter: TBA

-Cubs Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Tyler Peyton

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn