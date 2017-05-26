DeKalb knocks off Carroll to highlight sectional baseball action on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In Class 4A, DeKalb pulls off the big upset of No. 5 Carroll in sectional baseball, 2-1.

The Barons used defense and pitching to take out the Chargers as Pyck Hontz recorded the final out to seal it. They face the winner of East Noble/Snider on Monday.

In the 3A sectional, rained has delayed the Bellmont-Marion game. It’s in the fifth inning tied 2-2 and will hopefully be resumed on Saturday pending the weather and field conditions.

Braves Tyler Bauer tripled in a run and then later scored on a wild pitch.

In a Class 1A, Blackhawk Christian topped Lakewood Park to move on, 8-1. They play Elkhart Christian on Monday.