Thousands of sandbags offered after the heavy rain

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Free sandbags were given away in Allen County and they were going fast. “I figured might as well get them and try to block it off as much as we can,” Nick Shellenberger said.

Shellenberger said he woke up to about 25 to 30 feet of water behind his house. He’s wasn’t alone. According to the National Weather Service, New Haven got 2.3 inches of rain. Fort Wayne saw 1.7 but some areas of town got up to 3.15

Hal Williams has worked hard for the highway department for decades. “We can always get more bags we can always get more sand. Mother Nature, she’s unpredictable.”

It’s not the most glamorous job but behind the scenes he’s helped a lot of people. “That’s what were here for. I mean we’re here for the public. Plain and simple.”

Williams said they have 60 tons of sand and expected to give away 10 by the end of Thursday. Then they’ll be back open Friday, helping people like Nick Shellenberger.

“You’ve got to be safe. You need sand bags use sand bags they’re free might as well use them while you’ve got them,” Shellenberger said.

If you need to get a sandbag from the highway department after hours calls dispatch at (260) 449-4791. Their address is 8317 E Tillman Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46816.