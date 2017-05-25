Tatis Jr. Extends Streak in Loss to Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – Fort Wayne TinCaps shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. reached base in a game for the 21st straight time, but the TinCaps lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers), 10-0, on Thursday evening.

West Michigan (32-14) opened the game with a five-run bottom of the first inning. Blaise Salter knocked in two runs, while Josh Lester, Anthony Pereira, and Austin Athmann each knocked in a run apiece to give the Whitecaps a 5-0 lead. Every West Michigan player came to the plate in the inning.

The Whitecaps added to their lead in the second inning. Salter doubled for the second time in as many innings to make it 6-0. That would be all for TinCaps starting pitcher Austin Smith (L) who allowed six hits and six run in his two innings on the mound.

West Michigan leadoff hitter Danny Woodrow helped produce the next two runs. In the third inning, with runners on the corners and one out, Woodrow grounded into a force out that scored a run for a 7-0 advantage. Then in the fifth, with two outs and a man on first base, Woodrow doubled to score the runner and put West Michigan up 8-0.

The Whitecaps’ offense concluded with a pair of runs in the sixth. Salter’s third double of the night scored a run to make it 9-0. Later, with two outs and a Salter at third, Athmann reached base on a fielding error, scoring Salter for a 10-0 lead.

West Michigan starting pitcher Anthony Castro was dominant with 12 strikeouts in six scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and two walks.

Fort Wayne (17-30) never could take advantage of the limited opportunities it had, going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Despite the struggles, a Tatis Jr. single in the sixth inning extended the 18-year old’s on-base streak to 21 straight games, the longest active on-base streak in the Midwest League.

Next Game

Friday, May 26 at South Bend Cubs (7:35 p.m.)

-TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ronald Bolaños

-Cubs Probable Starter: LHP Bryan Hudson

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn