Small town comes together after businesses flood

Wren, OH (WANE) – Wren is a small town in Van Wert county – population less than 200. If only population density were linked to amount of rain that falls. Wren bore the brunt of the flooding after Wednesday night’s rain, and the few businesses in town were left to pick up their pieces – literally.

Around five inches of rain fell, but owners from The Wren Tavern and Wrenco on Highway 49 estimate water inside their businesses rose about one foot. That left debris, mud, and filthy water covering their floors and forced them to close up shop.

The owners that spoke to us hope to be back open within two or three days, but that will only be possible with community help. Neighbors and family were out in full force Thursday to vacuum the remaining water, wash away the mud, pick up debris, and begin sanitizing shops to return them to normal.