ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Sandbags are available for Allen County residents in need.

The Allen County Highway Department has made 60 tons of sand available at its South Barn at at 8317 E. Tillman Road through 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel. Bags will be provided.

Officials expected at least 10 tons of the sand to be used Thursday alone.