FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For Davontae Kinnie, Defiance College felt like home. It doesn’t hurt to have your roommate be your high school teammate and cousin.

Davontae Kinnie signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Defiance College. He joins Legends teammate – and cousin – Elijah Holmes at the school in Ohio.

The guard was a part of the North Side team that finished runner-up in the 4A state title game.