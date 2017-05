FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Luke Bryan will bring his Farm Tour back to Fort Wayne later this year.

Bryan will play Oct. 5 at Spangler Farms West at 4329 E. Tillman Road, according to the singer’s website. Tickets for the show go on sale June 2.

The show will mark the third time Bryan’s Farm Tour will visit the Fort Wayne area. He performed at M & J Farms in New Haven in September 2015 and at Spangler Farms in Monroeville in October 2016.